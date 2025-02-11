Wales’ Coworking Market Shows Rising Demand for Dedicated Desks

The flexible workspace market in Wales remained steady in the last quarter of 2024, with the total number of coworking locations holding firm at 105.

CoworkingCafe’s latest quarterly market report suggests that while availability remained consistent since the previous quarter, pricing trends reveal interesting shifts in demand for certain workspace types.

One of the most notable changes in Wales' coworking sector is the sharp rise in the median monthly price of dedicated desks, which registered a £26 increase since Q3, to £185 by year-end. This trend suggests a growing demand for fixed workspaces among professionals who require more stability and personal office setups.

Virtual Office solutions also saw a notable price increase, rising from £23 to £30. This jump suggests a growing interest in remote business registration services, potentially driven by more companies adopting hybrid or fully remote models while maintaining a professional presence in Wales.

Unlike dedicated desks, open workspace prices in Wales remained unchanged at a £220 monthly median, indicating a balanced supply and demand for flexible, unassigned seating options. Similarly, the median hourly rate for meeting rooms stayed at £20, aligning with market stability.

Cardiff continues to dominate the Welsh coworking market, ranking eighth overall in the UK with 33 locations. The capital city maintained stable pricing across most workspace categories, with dedicated desk subscriptions staying at the median price of £213 per month, open workspaces at £165. Meanwhile, the price of virtual office subscriptions saw a small drop from £23 to £20 per month, and meeting room hourly rates increased from £24 to £25.

Overall, Wales’ coworking landscape remains stable in terms of location count, but pricing shifts indicate evolving user preferences. The increase in dedicated desk and virtual office prices points to a sustained demand for more structured workspace solutions, while the stability of open workspace and meeting room rates suggest steady interest in flexible office environments.