Former Office Building Make-Over Delivers New Cardiff Bay Council Homes

The first batch of new council apartments in a former office block in Cardiff Bay is ready.

Thirty-three new homes in the former Scott Harbour office building have been handed over to Cardiff Council as the building undergoes a major transformation to help boost the supply of affordable homes in the capital.

The council acquired the building from property developer Rightacres last year as part of its response to the challenges created by an insufficient supply of council homes in the city, combined with unprecedented numbers of individuals and families requiring housing and homelessness support.

The council said its investment represented “an innovative solution to these pressures, delivering much-needed permanent homes significantly faster than through traditional construction methods, while the authority's well-established house-building programme – the largest of its kind in Wales—delivers new homes to help meet demand across the city”.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“At the peak of the housing emergency when our services were under immense pressure, the council left no stone unturned when it came to exploring options to help alleviate those pressures. “Scott Harbour was one, among many, solutions we progressed and it's great to see this former commercial building transformed into stunning apartments with fantastic views at the heart of Cardiff Bay. I'm very proud of these beautiful new homes we've created here.”

The Scott Harbour homes include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The conversion also includes associated external works and the creation of a new ground floor office space.

All 78 apartments will be offered as permanent council tenancies, with the majority designed specifically for families. A special lettings initiative is in place designed to support residents in Butetown, which includes helping families who are currently overcrowded and assisting households looking to downsize, thereby freeing up larger homes for those in need.

The remaining 45 apartments are due to be completed before the end of the year.