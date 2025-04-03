Urdd Celebrates More Than 80,000 Youngsters Competing in Local Eisteddfodau

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has announced that 80,937 children and young people have stepped onto 210 local and regional Eisteddfodau stages this year – more than ever before.

The highest number of competitors was seen in the Neath Port Talbot and Swansea area, where the final rounds of Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 will be held.

In addition to thanking competitors, teachers, instructors and supporters, the Urdd said it was also grateful to the thousands of volunteers who have given their time to ensure the success of these local and regional rounds.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is Europe’s largest touring youth festival and this year the final rounds will be hosted at Margam County Park in Neath Port Talbot during May half term. This prestigious event celebrates the Welsh language, culture, and the incredible talent of young people across Wales.

Margam Country Park, a popular local attraction known for its beautiful gardens, historic castle, and expansive parkland, was recently voted as one of the most impressive green spaces in Britain in 2024 and celebrated its 11th year of being included in the prestigious People’s Choice Award. Eisteddfod yr Urdd will see the park, which has also been awarded the acclaimed Green Flag Heritage Site Accreditation status, transformed into a vibrant area for children and young people from all over Wales and beyond.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said:

“We’re so proud to see an increase in the number of competitors across Wales again this year. Eisteddfod yr Urdd is a celebration of Welsh youth and talent and plays a crucial role in promoting and sustaining the Welsh language and the arts in Wales. Thank you to everyone for taking part, and congratulations to those who have made it to the final rounds – we’ll see you in Margam.”

Cllr. Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said:

“It’s great to hear that more children and young people from Swansea and Neath Port Talbot have competed in the local Eisteddfodau than ever before – and more than any other region in Wales this year. We look forward to welcoming all visitors to this fantastic location and celebration of language and culture.”

Thanks to £200,000 in financial support from the Welsh Government, the Urdd has confirmed that free entry will be offered to lower income families to the Urdd Eisteddfod once again this year.