Unlock Public Speaking Potential with the ‘Introduction to Speaking in Public’ Short Course

Are you looking to enhance your public speaking skills and boost your confidence in front of an audience? Mike Corcoran, a visiting researcher at Wrexham University, talked to Business News Wales about the “Introduction to Speaking in Public” short course being held next year.

Aimed at either seasoned speakers seeking a refresh or novices eager to overcome the fear of public speaking, this practical course caters to all levels.

The course, delivered entirely online, provides a safe and inclusive space for participants worldwide. Understanding the challenges of public speaking, and drawing from his own personal journey, this course aims to help others overcome their fears. Participants engage in weekly live seminars on Zoom, supplemented by self-paced learning through articles, videos, and online forums.

The eight-week transformative journey starts on 5th February 2024, for £45. This fee covers all resources, live seminars, and a qualification upon completion. Visit Wrexham.ac.uk and search for “Introduction to Speaking in Public” to enrol and embark on a public speaking journey.