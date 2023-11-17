Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Unlock Public Speaking Potential with the ‘Introduction to Speaking in Public’ Short Course

Are you looking to enhance your public speaking skills and boost your confidence in front of an audience? Mike Corcoran, a visiting researcher at Wrexham University, talked to Business News Wales about the “Introduction to Speaking in Public” short course being held next year.

Aimed at either seasoned speakers seeking a refresh or novices eager to overcome the fear of public speaking, this practical course caters to all levels.

The course, delivered entirely online, provides a safe and inclusive space for participants worldwide. Understanding the challenges of public speaking, and drawing from his own personal journey, this course aims to help others overcome their fears. Participants engage in weekly live seminars on Zoom, supplemented by self-paced learning through articles, videos, and online forums.

The eight-week transformative journey starts on 5th February 2024, for £45. This fee covers all resources, live seminars, and a qualification upon completion. Visit Wrexham.ac.uk and search for “Introduction to Speaking in Public” to enrol and embark on a public speaking journey.

The Enterprise Team at WGU are here to support you and your business to grow and thrive.

Whether this is through Innovation, Funding, Training and Development, Placements, Projects or Graduate/Student recruitment, we are your ‘one stop shop’ for any and all business needs. Our dynamic and experienced team are here to support you and your employees.

Wrexham University sits at the heart of the business community in North Wales. We actively work with organisations of all sizes and sectors, from small start-up enterprises to global corporations, and have a great track record of offering high-quality business support.

A partnership with Wrexham University can bring genuine benefits to your business, through shared knowledge and expertise to the recruitment of talented graduates into the workforce. We understand that all businesses have different needs, and we have a dedicated business development team who will tailor the right support for yours.

Working together, we can help to achieve your business and strategic goals.
 

