Universities’ Expertise to Boost Free Business Start-up Event

Both universities in Swansea are supporting a free event next month aimed at guiding, inspiring and supporting the city’s aspiring business people.

The Swansea Start-Up Expo event is being held at Swansea Arena on Wednesday March 6.

A daytime session is being held from 2pm to 5pm, and an evening session is taking place from 5pm to 8pm.

It will include talks from entrepreneurs and expert-led workshops on topics like grants and finance, employing people, marketing, business planning and finding the right premises.

Based on an idea developed by Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), the one-stop shop event is being organised by 4 The Region in partnership with Swansea Council, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), Swansea University and Gower College Swansea.

UWTSD’s latest initiative to support new business development and growth is the SCALE project, which is co-funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund and administered by Swansea Council. It will run throughout 2024, supporting Swansea-based enterprises, entrepreneurs and graduates.

Professor Ian Walsh, Provost of UWTSD’s Swansea and Cardiff campuses, said:

“SCALE uses University research and knowledge exchange expertise to support enterprises seeking to ‘scale up’ their business. This will be delivered through a series of business focussed workshops, scoping sessions and collaborative research and development projects. “The demand for entrepreneurial skills in our region has never been stronger or more needed. “Creative and critical thinking, flexibility to respond to challenges and opportunities, as well as understanding business and sustainability are key and help us to progress our learners’ careers in whichever field they may choose, and such skills are embedded in our programmes and projects. “UWTSD is proud to sponsor this innovative event in support of business development in the region. “The university has an unrivalled record supporting graduate start-ups and is ranked first in the UK in the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) rankings.”

Professor Peter Dunstan, Swansea University’s deputy pro-vice chancellor for Enterprise, Knowledge Exchange and Partnerships, said:

“Swansea University is delighted to be one of the partners in the Start-up Expo. “As a university we remain true to the ambitions of our founders over 100 years ago, to support the city and wider region with the skills, knowledge and expertise to thrive. “Entrepreneurship and innovation are at the heart of Swansea University, and our strategy is to unlock talent and provide an environment that enables our students, staff and collaborative partners to engage into the entrepreneurial eco-system across the region and have an impact on Swansea. Being involved with the Start-up Expo supports this.”

Head here for free Swansea Start-up Expo event tickets.

The event is being part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.