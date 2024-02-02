Jones Bros Backs North Wales-Based Military Museum’s Mission

A leading civil engineering contractor has thrown its support behind a military museum’s mission to educate and engage people throughout Wales.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is backing the Royal Welch Fusiliers (RWF) Museum, which portrays the story of more than 300 years of service by its members through learning, research, and exhibitions.

Based at Caernarfon Castle, the facility welcomes 100,000 visitors per year, with a further 70,000 engaged digitally.

Some 3,400 students use both on-site and in-classroom educational services, assisted by partnerships, including 160th (Welsh) Brigade.

Programmes and services are developed to align with science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths (STEAM), as well as incorporating history, literature, and innovation.

The RWF also stages outreach events with veteran groups, dementia care homes, and at-risk youngsters amongst others.

None of the above would be possible without the support of businesses, and Jones Bros has donated a four-figure sum.

Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum development director Valerie Peacock said:

“We are a free independent venue that relies solely on sponsorship, donations, and grants. “As a result, the help of Jones Bros is crucial for the future of the facility, especially when you factor in the military-wide cuts that mean we are losing important funds. “With its backing, we can continue to build a more resilient and robust venue which ensures that regimental stories and history are preserved, interpreted, and relevant for generations to come.”

Jones Bros signed the armed forces covenant back in 2022, and the backing of the RWF museum further emphasises its commitment to veterans.

The civil engineering contractor’s head of HR and business management systems, Tony Murphy, who spent more than 22 years in the army, said:

“It’s another case of the company supporting the region and I am thrilled with the decision. “Not everyone experiences what life in the armed forces is like, so institutions such as this one are important to showcasing the history of the country. “The museum does so much work in the community when it comes to education, care, and research, and long may it continue.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.