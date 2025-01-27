UKSE Adds to Team as Wales Support Programme Passes £2m

UKSE has added experienced banker Alan Jenkins to its investment team as it continues its Support Programme for Wales.

Alan brings over 40 years of financial experience to the Tata Steel subsidiary, which is working to mitigate the effects of recent changes to the steel industry by investing in businesses to create lasting and sustainable jobs.

The Support Programme for Wales launched last year is a range of targeted loans aiming to build economic vitality, both in the Port Talbot area and further afield. So far it has invested £2 million in 70 Welsh enterprises creating an estimated 344 jobs, and there are ambitious targets for 2025.

Alan worked as a Senior Bank Manager for Lloyds Bank in key branches across Wales and most recently as a Relationship Manager within the bank’s Agricultural team.

“I am delighted to be joining the UKSE team at this important time as the steel industry and its extensive supply chain adapts to greener technologies,” he said. “I am keen to utilise my knowledge and experience to make strategic investments that will bear fruit in the long term.”

In his spare time Alan is an FAW qualified football referee and an enthusiastic supporter of the Wales Air Ambulance.

He will work with his fellow Regional Executives Howard Thompson and Michelle Noble on the investment team headed by UKSE Area Manager Rob Barber.

“We are delighted to welcome Alan and to add his expertise at this important time as we push ahead with our plans,” said Rob. “The Support Programme for Wales has been highly successful and we are determined to build on the achievements in 2025, collaborating with other agencies and organisations to help the economy make this transition.”

The programme provides Regeneration Loans up to £7,500 and unsecured Fast Track Loans to £50,000, complementing UKSE’s standard investment products of loans to £200,000 and first round equity finance to £1 million.

Port Talbot fabricator JES received a six-figure loan to support its new Skills Academy which has pledged to train up to 300 ex-steelworkers each year looking for fresh horizons in welding and fabrication, a sector which is growing dramatically.

The programme is also directly helping ex-steelworkers launch new ventures. For example, Cassius Walker-Hunt realised his dream to set up a high-end coffee outlet Portablo Coffi in Aberavon Shopping Centre with UKSE support.