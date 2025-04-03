Swansea Council Announces New Round of Business Support Grants

Applications are open for pre-start, growth, innovation and carbon reduction grants via Swansea Council through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Supporting entrepreneurs and the creation of new businesses, pre-start grants of up to £10,000 are available to cover equipment, training, accreditation, marketing or stock.

Business growth grants of up to £50,000 are also available to support the introduction of new products or services into businesses which would create or safeguard jobs. Eligible expenditure for this grant includes machinery, training, IT systems, telecoms, furniture and office equipment.

Other grants now open for applications include innovation grants of up to £10,000 to help businesses develop innovative products and processes to enhance growth and competitiveness. This funding could cover prototyping, patent costs, research and development, testing or proof of concepts.

Carbon reduction grants of up to £25,000 are also available to reduce energy consumption and associated costs.

Elements of match-funding are required from businesses for each grant.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said: