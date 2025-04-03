Wales Tech Week 2025 Hosts its London Launch

Technology Connected has hosted the London launch event for Wales Tech Week 2025 in partnership with Welsh Government.

The event took place at the Foresight Group offices in The Shard, London. Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and growth capital, operating across Europe, Australia, and the United States. As a key lender of British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales (IFW), Foresight manages the £50 million Equity Finance element.

This event marked a significant milestone in the lead-up to Wales Tech Week, which will run from 24 to 26 November 2025 at ICC Wales, bringing together the brightest minds, industry leaders, and innovative enterprises from across the UK and beyond.

The London Launch showcased the immense potential of Wales’ thriving tech ecosystem, highlighting its key strengths in fintech, compound semiconductors, and cybersecurity. The event underscored why Wales is a leading destination for innovation, investment, and collaboration – offering attendees a glimpse into the opportunities that await at Wales Tech Week this November.

Event panel speakers presenting at the event were:

Dr John Davies MBE – Co-Founder, Cyber Wales: Awarded an MBE for services to the UK Cyber Ecosystem, John co-founded Cyber Wales and supports Wales' expansive cyber clusters. He's also the Co-founder of cybersecurity software firm, Pervade Software.

Sarah Kocianski – CEO, FinTech Wales: An experienced fintech and insurtech strategist, Sarah has advised global banks, insurers, and tech startups. She now leads FinTech Wales, championing innovation in Welsh financial technology.

James Smith – CEO, Critical Cloud: A seasoned tech entrepreneur, James specialises in cloud operations and AI-driven automation. At Critical Cloud, he empowers SMBs to streamline their technology, drive growth, and boost resilience.

Avril Lewis MBE – Managing Director, Technology Connected: Recognised with an MBE for championing Welsh tech, Avril leads Technology Connected and is the driving force behind Wales Tech Week, positioning Wales as a global hub of innovation.

Key themes for Wales Tech Week 2025 include:

Tech for People: Exploring how technology shapes human experiences, addresses ethical challenges, and enhances quality of life across all generations.

Tech for Performance: Demonstrating how businesses can harness technology to boost productivity, disrupt industries, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Tech for the Planet: Emphasising sustainability and showcasing technologies driving environmental change and greener solutions to pressing global challenges.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“We were incredibly excited to launch Wales Tech Week 2025 in London, where we brought our vision to life and set the stage for an event that will position Wales as a leading centre of tech excellence and innovation. We were delighted to share our ambitions, connect with key stakeholders, and build momentum towards November.”

Find out more about attending, partnering or exhibiting at Wales Tech Week 2025 at www.walestechweek.com