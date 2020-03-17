Two of Wales’ Largest Business Exhibitions Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Founder of two of Wales’ biggest exhibitions, The Welsh Construction Show and The Welsh Business Show has made the difficult decision to postpone upcoming shows amid Coronavirus outbreak.

With more than 100 exhibitors and thousands of visitors due to attend the exhibitions which were set to be held at Cardiff City Stadium, have been postponed until July. Following consultations with health advisors the decision was made to protect exhibitors and visitors from gathering at the events.

Emma Wilkins, founder and director of the shows explains the decision behind the postponement;

“As an organisation we take our obligations to the health and safety of delegates seriously and after taking the relevant advice and listening to the concerns from our exhibitors and visitors, we feel that this decision is the correct one in these unprecedented circumstances “We do apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that our delegates will understand and support out decision.”

The shows due to be held on March 25th and 26th will now go ahead at the later date of July 8th and 9th at Cardiff City Stadium.

As restrictions continue to rise across the UK and with businesses travelling from across the country to attend, the team feel this is the safest decision to ensure the health and safety of those attending the shows.

The Business Shows have been established since 2010 and this is the first time in their history that they’ve been postponed, each providing a platform for businesses of all sizes to showcase their products and services to the delegates attending. Events include informative and inspiring seminars delivered by UK experts, a networking breakfast, speed networking and meet the buyer opportunities.

Businesses and visitors already booked to attend the show will be automatically transferred to the new date.