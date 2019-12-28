Description
The Welsh Construction Shows comprises of two national shows held annually in Cardiff & Swansea and held in prestigious venues that are Cardiff City Stadium and The Liberty Stadium.
The Welsh Construction Shows brings suppliers and trades together under one roof for a day of learning and connecting.
At the show you will find everything relating to construction including new innovative products and services, industry experts and advice and support – all to help your business grow including:
- Free entry
- Exclusive deals only available at the show
- Live demonstrations
- Learn about new products
- Keep abreast with industry developments
- Meet new connections
- Free samples and giveaways
Cost:Varies:
Free to attend the exhibition
Exhibit from £495
Sponsorship Packages from £499
WHEN:25th March 2020 – 09:00 – 15:00 BST
WHERE:Cardiff – City Stadium