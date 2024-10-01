Twin Lettings at 5 Callaghan Square Office Building in Cardiff

Two more companies have taken leases in the 5 Callaghan Square office building in central Cardiff, following the latest stage of an ongoing refurbishment programme there.

The Cardiff office of property consultancy Knight Frank, which advises landlord Capital London Investment Management, managed the refurbishment of the building’s second floor to create three new office suites with the latest electric air conditioning and heating.

Multinational environmental consultancy Environmental Resources Management Limited has signed a five year lease on a 2,595 sq ft office suite at an annual rental of £26 per sq ft. ERM was represented in the transaction by Lambert Smith Hampton.

In addition, global CEO advisory firm Teneo Strategy has moved from Brunel House in Cardiff to take a 10 year lease on the other newly-created 2nd floor office – a 2,204 sq ft suite.

Mark Sutton, partner in Knight Frank’s Offices agency in Cardiff, said:

“This latest refurbishment and flexibility to create three new offices on the second floor follows a recent upgrading of the building’s main reception. “The office refurbishment programme has already included new glazed entrance doors, LED lighting, new floor finishes and refurbished lobby, shower facilities and core areas and this has created bespoke suites in a prime Cardiff city centre office building.”

ERM is the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy and was named as a leader in the ESG & Sustainability Consultancy industry. Its client base includes over 50% of global Fortune 500 companies and its consultants deliver on high-profile and some of the most technically-challenging projects ranging from corporate sustainability through to Net Zero, climate change and renewable among other services.

Roxine Foster, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said:

“ERM was looking to expand and upgrade from its existing accommodation but there were limited suitable options in the city centre for its size requirement. The works that have been carried out to 5 Callaghan Square means that the building meets its ESG and sustainability requirements and, further more splitting the space to three smaller suites, has meant that it matches the size requirement well. ERM has almost completed its fit out of the suite and hopes to move in very soon.”

Teneo provides consulting, strategy and communications, capital and risk advisory services to senior executives of businesses and has more than 40 offices across the globe.

The 53,258 sq ft 5 Callaghan Square forms part of the second phase of the Callaghan Square development in Cardiff’s prime city centre office core, with multi-let Grade A office accommodation over six upper floors.

The building is immediately adjacent to the Central Railway Station and within easy walking distance of all of the city centre amenities.

Anthony Rajwan, director of landlord Capital London Investment Management, said:

“We are delighted that investment in the building is yielding results. Recently we have seen a trend of occupiers wanting the best space and we are happy with the assistance of Knight Frank to be able to deliver that to the market.”

Mark Sutton added: