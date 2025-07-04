MD Appointed to New Construction Skills Mission Board

A leading businesswoman has been appointed to a new UK Government-supported board to help nurture the UK’s next generation of construction workers.

Julie White, managing director of D-Drill & Sawing, which has branches across the UK including an office in Bridgend, has joined the new Construction Skills Mission Board, which is being co-chaired by UK Government and Mark Reynolds, Executive Chairman of Mace.

The Board is developing and delivering a construction workforce action plan to recruit a target of 100,000 new construction workers each year until 2029 to secure the workforce needed to meet future demand and commitments to deliver the infrastructure and built environment announced by government.

The establishment of the new Board was first announced alongside the £600 million construction skills package in the Spring Budget, to train thousands of new construction workers, with ambitions to build 1.5 million new homes and upgrade various infrastructure by the end of this Parliament.

Julie, who is currently chair of Build UK, will be using her own experience of developing her own multi-million-pound construction business to discuss the key levers to boosting the industry workforce; including business confidence to employ and invest; clear new entrant pathways; effective support to train; funding that works; and reliable and rewarding careers. She will be representing specialist businesses within the construction sector on the Board.

She said: