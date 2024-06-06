Transport for Wales Launches New Apprenticeship Programme

Transport for Wales has become the first transport operating company in Wales to launch a new Railway Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme.

The four-year programme is a joint project between TfW, University of South Wales, Welsh Government and Coleg Y Cymoedd, and will include work-based learning whilst studying a degree part-time at university.

There are two vacancies available, one at the new home of the South Wales Metro at Taff’s Well and the other at Canton depot in Cardiff. Through Welsh Government funding there are no tuition fees, and the role offers candidates an ‘earn while you learn’ National Living Wage salary.

Successful completion of the four-year programme will include candidates obtaining a BSc (Hons) Railway Engineering (Electromechanical Systems and Electronics) degree and wealth of vocational work experience.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said: