Transport for Wales Launches New Apprenticeship Programme

Transport for Wales has become the first transport operating company in Wales to launch a new Railway Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme.
The four-year programme is a joint project between TfW, University of South Wales, Welsh Government and Coleg Y Cymoedd, and will include work-based learning whilst studying a degree part-time at university.
There are two vacancies available, one at the new home of the South Wales Metro at Taff’s Well and the other at Canton depot in Cardiff. Through Welsh Government funding there are no tuition fees, and the role offers candidates an ‘earn while you learn’ National Living Wage salary.
Successful completion of the four-year programme will include candidates obtaining a BSc (Hons) Railway Engineering (Electromechanical Systems and Electronics) degree and wealth of vocational work experience.
Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said:
“At Transport for Wales we’re on a journey to transform transport for the people of Wales and through doing this provide more opportunities and improve the quality of people’s lives. As we progress on this journey, we’re continuously recruiting and upskilling our workforce, and through partnership working we’re able to offer this Railway Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme to the right candidates.
“It’s a great opportunity to earn while you learn and help shape the future rail industry in Wales. TfW values diversity and we encourage women and underrepresented groups to apply and consider a career in transport – so that we better reflect the communities we serve.”