Over 130,000 Fans Taken Home Safely by Train this Autumn

Transport for Wales (TfW) has successfully navigated one of its busiest Novembers ever, transporting over 130,000 fans into Cardiff for a flurry of high-profile sporting events.

Autumn Internationals, Nations League and the UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification saw over 130,000 fans travelling in and out of the city the same night, with several thousand also travelling home the following day having stayed the night.

The £800 million investment that TfW is making into brand-new trains is now really starting to have a positive impact on resilience and capacity across the Wales and Borders network.

Despite facing significant challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, including snow and Storm Bert, the new trains helped TfW successfully manage increased demand and they were able to provide additional and strengthened services.

TfW now turns its attention to the festive season and is working with British Transport Police on a joint operation to keep passengers safe.

Operation Genesis will see extra officers and rail staff out across the network throughout December to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as provide reassurance and personal safety advice to the public.

Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales said:

“We have successfully delivered rail services for many high-profile events this Autumn, transporting over 130,000 people in and out of the city centre effectively and safely. “Our £800 million investment into brand-new trains is providing us with more options and we are now able to offer additional and strengthened services for major events.”

Georgina Wills, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager at Transport for Wales said: