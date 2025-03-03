Transport for Wales Seeks Input on Proposed North-South Express Coach Service

Transport for Wales is launching a public consultation on proposals for a potential new express coach service that would ‘transform connectivity' between North and South Wales.

The proposed service would run between Bangor and Carmarthen, cutting journey times by 90 minutes compared to current public transport options. The express-stop service would call at key town centres and railway stations along Wales' western coast, including Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, and Aberystwyth.

With an expected journey time of four hours 45 minutes, the service is being proposed to provide a faster, more convenient travel option for tourists and university students, while improving connections between communities along the western corridor.

Plans include running up to eight coaches per day, with modern on-board facilities suitable for longer journeys and integration with rail services for onward travel.

The public consultation period will run for four weeks from March 3, with an online ‘have your say' page where people can learn about the proposals and share their views via a survey.

TfW will also host three in-person engagement events across the route to meet bus users and potential users to talk more about the service.

Monday 10th March, 11am – 2pm, Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre, Bangor University, Pontio, Deiniol Rd, Bangor LL57 2TQ

Thursday 13th March, 12pm – 3pm, Aberystwyth Bus Station, Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 1LH

Friday 14th March, 12pm – 3pm, Carmarthen Bus Station, Bay 1, Blue Street, Carmarthen, SA31 3LQ

There will also be two online events on March 20.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales said:

“This proposed service represents an important step in improving sustainable transport options between North and South Wales. If you have any thoughts about the proposed service, we encourage everyone to take part in the online survey and help shape this significant transport link for Wales.”

The online platform will be available here.