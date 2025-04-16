Transport for Wales to Host Public Transport Summit 2025 in North Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is set to host the 2025 Public Transport Summit on May 22–23 at Wrexham University, bringing together leaders from across the transport sector, business community, and government to shape the future of public transport in Wales.

Billed as a national summit for the whole of Wales, the event aims to spark meaningful dialogue about the future vision for public transport and its crucial role in supporting economic development.

With many senior decision-makers expected to attend, the summit will feature keynote speakers, expert panels, and workshops that explore how transport policy and delivery can better serve communities across Wales and beyond.

A key focus for this year’s summit is North Wales, with Transport for Wales confirming there will be major announcements about future transport links, particularly between North Wales and key English cities across the border.

Discussions will include both what has already been delivered and what’s on the horizon in terms of infrastructure, service improvements, and regional connectivity.

“This is about bringing the right people around the table,” said a spokesperson for TfW. “Transport is essential to Wales’ wider economic development. We want this summit to connect policymakers, operators, businesses, and communities in meaningful conversations about what can be delivered on the ground.”

The Welsh Government is expected to unveil its updated vision for public transport, offering attendees an exclusive look at upcoming strategies and investment priorities.

Attendees will also benefit from insights delivered by influential speakers addressing both policy direction and practical implementation.

Beyond discussions and announcements, the summit will serve as a valuable platform for networking. Key sponsors and businesses from the transport supply chain will be in attendance, offering opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and industry engagement.

Transport for Wales CEO James Price said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone involved in transport and its supply chains to hear what’s coming next, make valuable connections, and understand how they can be part of delivering better public transport for Wales.”

More information, including registration details and the full agenda, is available here.