Torfaen Business Support Expo

Torfaen Business Engagement Team and the Torfaen Business Support Network are hosting their first Business Support Expo.

The event is set to be held on Thursday 5th December at the Parkway Hotel & Spa, Cwmbran, between 8.30am and 10.30am

The event is designed to bring together the diverse range of business support organisations operating in the Torfaen and wider Gwent area, including finance and funding to skills, training, and recruitment support, business advice and guidance, health and wellbeing support for employees.

The event promises a varied range of exhibitors to engage with and to showcase what they have on offer to businesses of all types, size and industry sector, as well as those looking to start a business, or become self employed.

Registrations for the free, one-off event can be found here.