Top Welsh Chefs Headline Host of New Attractions at Mid Wales Autumn Fayre

An action-packed weekend of family fun is in store at this year’s Mid Wales Autumn Fayre which will have a series of exciting new attractions.

The National and Junior Chefs of Wales, Josh Morris and Sam Everton, respectively, are two of the Welsh culinary stars lined up to cook in the live kitchen theatre in the Food Hall.

The weekend of chef and butchery demos, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales, will showcase the wide range of artisan food and drink from across Wales.

The two-day event, which is being held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on October 5 and 6, will for the first time have live music on the Saturday night featuring local bands New Rivals, Rock Ewes and soloist Rebecca Strickland.

There will also be affordable Grab & Go street food and a bar with a range of beer, lager and drinks over the weekend.

Live new displays will include The Welsh Axemen, Quack Pack, Thomas Chainsaw Carving, Paul Melton Hawks and mobile escape rooms from Beyond Breakout.

A new Kid's Autumn Zone will include Will's Petting Farm, pedal tractors, a face painter, pumpkin picking and painting, a graffiti artist and workshops. There’s also a new kids sports activities zone.

Builth Wells rally driver Jason Pritchard will be there with his GR Yaris Rally2 car and the Love2Stay Relaxation Zone with massages is another exciting new attraction.

The organisers, who have introduced the event to extend the tourism season into the autumn, say this year’s fayre will showcase all that’s special about Wales.

Top chefs and butchers from across Wales will be showcasing their skills and highlighting Wales’ hospitality sector and award-winning Welsh food and drink, which will be on sale.

There will also be a wide range of arts and crafts stalls and workshops. Crafters at the fayre are happy to take commissions, so visitors can make a start on their Christmas shopping with gifts that they won’t find on the high street.

For the green fingered, a local nursery will be selling plants. Throughout the weekend, there will be entertaining displays of Welsh rural life and skills.

The Mid Wales Autumn Fayre & Truck Feast is also expecting more than 100 trucks and truckers from across Wales. This year, there will be a much bigger and better RC Truckers Showcase with opportunities for audience participation. There will also be a display of vintage vehicles featuring tractors, bikes and cars.

Entries are still being accepted for food and drink and arts and crafts stalls, trucks and vintage vehicles that will be showcased under cover.

Free car parking is provided and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. Children under the age of 16 have free admission and discounted, early bird tickets and spaces for weekend caravans and motorhomes can be bought and booked online www.midwalesautumnfayre.co.uk .

The organisers have launched an exciting free-to-enter social media competition in conjunction with Love2Stay to win a two-night family stay on October 4 and 5 in a luxury lodge and weekend family tickets to enjoy the autumn fayre. Check out Mid Wales Autumn Fayre Facebook and Instagram socials to enter the competition.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Mid Wales Fayres executive chairman, said: