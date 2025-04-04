Training Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Transition Into Employee Ownership

Cambrian Training Group, a leading provider of apprenticeship and vocational training across Wales, has marked its 30th birthday by becoming employee owned.

The company was established in Welshpool, Powys, in 1995 as a subsidiary of Mid Wales Tourism to deliver vocational and hospitality skills to support the development of the region’s tourism sector.

In 2002, Cambrian Training Group underwent a Management Buy Out (MBO). Nine employees plus an independent chair took up the offer, paving the way for the company’s growth and establishing a foundation of shared responsibility.

Since then, the company – which now employs 65 staff – has expanded its work-based learning and skills and apprenticeship programmes into hospitality, food and drink, manufacturing, retail, business administration, financial services, childcare, health and social care, plus more.

Currently, three key members of the original MBO remain at Cambrian Training and are, along with other retired shareholders, selling their stake in the company. Arwyn Watkins OBE, Executive Chair, Anne Jones, Director of Quality, and Elen Rees, Director of Finance are remaining involved with Cambrian to guide it through the Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) transition.

Arwyn, who will be stepping down as director but is remaining on the EOT Board, explained that moving into EOT has deep roots in the vision set by him and the team back in 2002 and the company's long-term commitment to empowering its employees and sustaining positive impact on the local economy.

He said:

“Securing Employee Ownership Trust status is a significant step in our journey. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this move ensures that they have a direct stake in our continued success. “The decision to move towards an EOT rather than opting for a trade sale was motivated by the desire to sustain the company's culture, values, and commitment to quality over the long term. “We saw the potential for an employee-owned future as a way to ensure that Cambrian Training Group would remain true to its mission of delivering exceptional training services across Wales, particularly in the face of the challenges posed by post-COVID business recovery. “Moving into EOT also reinforces our commitment to maintaining our headquarters in Welshpool and supporting the local economy.”

Arwyn also believes the EOT structure will offer new opportunities for engagement and responsibility among staff, driving productivity and furthering the company's reputation.

He said:

“The decision to move towards an EOT has been well-received among staff. We’re confident that this structure will empower our employees and enable us to continue delivering high-quality training and services to our clients. At the moment, 60% of all hospitality apprenticeships in Wales are delivered by Cambrian and that’s because of the quality of our staff’s work and our expertise.”

Capital Law provided legal advice to Cambrian Training on its EOT transition, and Azets advised on its valuation. The business was also supported by Social Business Wales, delivered by Cwmpas.

The Employee Ownership Wales service from Cwmpas is part of the Social Business Wales and Business Wales family, both funded by Welsh Government.

Branwen Ellis from Cwmpas said:

“We have been really pleased to support Cambrian Training with their EOT plans and are delighted that yet another great company and significant employer remains autonomous and in local ownership. “This will enable the team at Cambrian Training to continue to develop the business and deliver great service whilst providing a smooth transition process to the previous owners.”

The transition to employee ownership at Cambrian Training Group will also benefit two of its subsidiaries, events company Mid Wales Fayres and Trailhead Fine Foods, known for producing high-quality, handcrafted beef and venison Get Jerky, and its recently launched Welsh Salt Beef using locally sourced ingredients. The EOT structure will support Trailhead’s continued growth, further strengthening its reputation in the premium snack market.