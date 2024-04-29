Top TV Chef Inspires Young Pizza Entrepreneurs

A popular TV chef has been giving tips to a group of enterprising teenagers who are setting up a pizza making business.

The budding entrepreneurs are regulars at Cellb, the community arts complex based at the former police station in Blaenau Ffestiniog. Their new venture, Pizza ‘Stiniog, is based in a converted shipping container which has been kitted out with three pizza ovens.

Chris “Flamebaster” Roberts conducted a workshop teaching them the finer points of making dough and adding toppings.

Chris was joined by his fellow presenters, stand-up comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean television presenter Alun Williams, from the S4C series Alun, Chris a Kiri yn Seland Newydd (Alun, Chris and Kiri in New Zealand).

The presenters’ visit to the project proved a real inspiration for the three would-be pizza makers, all pupils at Ysgol y Moelwyn.

Chris said:

“They've got an amazing set-up with three pizza ovens, two small and one large, and they are capable of making pizzas very quickly so they maximise the number they can cook and serve.”

During the workshop another group of youngsters filmed Chris at work.

“Once they get going they're hoping to film themselves cooking so they can post their videos online to attract customers. It's a great idea and it worked for me,” said Chris.

Noa Hughes, aged 14, said:

“I love Chris' programmes and getting the chance to get tips from a famous chef here at Cellb was great.”

Jac Roberts, also 14, added:

“It was a mega experience getting tips from top chef Chris. He's banging.”

Rhys Roberts, a key figure at Cellb, said the workshops put on by Chris, Kiri and Alun had gone down well.

He said:

“Cellb has developed a range of activities inside the building. We have created a cinema in the old cells, a café, as well as a performing space in what used to be the town's magistrates court. “We also have a large area outside and here we've created areas specifically for young people. It's called Iard Clinc and in addition to the raised beds where we grow herbs and vegetables and the old garage where police vehicles were kept there are two large shipping containers. “The new pizza kitchen has been created in one of the containers and we hope to secure funding to set up a cookery school. “We were really grateful to Chris for coming along to run a pizza workshop. The youngsters learned a lot and the pizzas they made were delicious.”

The pizza workshops were part funded by a Playworks Holiday Project Grant from Gwynedd Council.