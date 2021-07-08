Tiny Rebel Brewery Invests in New Lines with Lloyds Bank Support

Wales’ leading craft brewery has increased its capacity after investing in new canning and boxing lines with the support of a seven-figure asset finance facility provided by Lloyds Bank.

Newport-based Tiny Rebel has started production of 330ml and 440ml multipacks ranging from packs of four, 12 and 24 of their headline brands – Clwb Tropica and Cali Pale – as well as a selection of limited-edition beers that are launched each month.

The funding will help the award-winning craft brewer as it looks to meet a growing demand for its product range in larger quantities. It will have the capacity to produce up to 25,000 boxes every week, which will be sold in supermarkets, including Sainsburys, and independent retailers, as well as on its own website.

Since founders Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams started the firm in their garage nine years ago, the business has gone from strength-to-strength. It now employs more than 125 people in the area and is looking to increase capacity even more in the months and years ahead.

Hannah Williams, chief financial officer at Tiny Rebel Brewery, said:

“There’s been a growing demand for larger packs of our craft beer in recent months as people have stocked up with their favourite Tiny Rebel beers. Investing in these new lines has enabled us to react quickly to this and will make our multipack production far more efficient. “Lloyds Bank has been by our side for almost a decade now and we’ve found their constant support and guidance invaluable throughout every stage of our growth. They have helped us to achieve our ambitions without losing the values that make our beers so unique, and we will work closely with them as we continue to grow.”

David Williams, relationship director at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said:

“The Tiny Rebel team’s drive and vision has helped them become a major player in the craft beer market. They are always looking for new ways to expand or to increase their market share and the new boxing and canning lines are testament to this.”

Lesley Williams, associate director, asset finance at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking said: