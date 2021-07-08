Dementia Friendly Torfaen Firm Resumes Outdoor Performances at Care Homes

Torfaen based musiCare, established in 2013 and run by Dementia Champions, Michael Clutton and Natalie Webb is resuming its professional musical entertainment services outdoors at care homes across the South East Wales region, Herefordshire and Forest of Dean

MusiCare offers an impressive choice of shows, including birthday shows that families can purchase as a gift for their loved ones, which are performed by a team of selectable artistes.

Performances include:

A taste of Wales

Traditional variety show

Songs from musicals and the silver screen

Country and western

Rock and roll

Costumed vintage show

MusiCare guarantees that all their artistes are dementia friends and are fully aware of what works for people with the condition.

Co-proprietors of musiCare Michael and Natalie says

“It’s clearly been an extremely difficult time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for our brilliant care homes, their staff and residents, particularly those with dementia. Here at musiCare we know the importance of music to people living with dementia and understand how it can unlock memories and benefit the wellbeing of residents.” “As a business that’s closely connected to the care sector but unable to provide services throughout the pandemic, it’s been tough for us also. However, we are delighted to now be in the position of reconnecting with our longstanding client base with a number of recent bookings, as well as looking forward to working with new clients, and are determined to come back strong.” “Safety is paramount for us and we have worked hard to ensure we are ready to go and are compliant. For example, our team of artistes are vaccinated, COVID -19 tests are carried out and our risk assessments have all been updated. We have also improved our customer service by developing an easy and flexible online booking service, whilst our website also features all our dementia friendly artistes that care homes can select from to suit their particular setting.” “We are really looking forward to once again offering our shows, albeit only in outdoor settings and gardens for the foreseeable future – and when the weather permits – to keep everyone safe.”

Deputy Manager, Cara, at Cantref Care Home, Abergavenny said:

“We have worked with musiCare for several years and have got to know the team very well. It has been particularly important to us as a care home to maintain those activities to our residents that are beneficial to their wellbeing, particularly as the last eighteen months have been unconventional. MusiCare have been willing to adapt the way they work in order to provide entertainment but with no risk and for the last year Michael and Natalie and their team, when we have called upon them, have turned up in wind, rain and sometimes sunshine in order to carry on regardless using our patio area outside our conservatory. Michael increases the volume and due to this, not only do our ladies and gents hear the music, our neighbours get to as well with no complaints! The booking and paying system have now been made so much easier, they keep you updated with any short notice time slots or discounted shows and the joy a live set brings for an hour to all of our ladies and gents is really heart-warming for all our staff to see and our relatives to see on our social media page.”

Cara said on behalf of a number of residents :

“It is nice to get to tap your feet and for everyone to be clapping their hands, we really enjoy it.”

“I really love the music activities and the singers from musiCare, it takes us all back and we are all really happy.”

“Michael has a lovely voice and is a really nice chap.”

“Musicare have a lovely selection of songs, old and new. The Welsh ones are good and the Irish drum gets everyone going.”

Gaynor Wakeling, Business Support Manager at Torfaen Economy & Enterprise, Torfaen council, who recently met with musiCare at one of the free online business support clinics offered by Torfaen Economy & Enterprise said

“It was a real pleasure to meet with Michael and Natalie and discuss their business, the journey forward and how it is re-emerging from this very difficult period for both them and the sector. What musiCare offer is of tremendous benefit to the support and care of people living with dementia and even more so now. I am sure that care homes in the region will be eager to explore what Michael and Natalie along with their team of fellow artistes can offer.”

Find out more about musiCare at https://www.musicare-wales.co.uk/