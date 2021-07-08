Wales a Shining Light in Environmental Leadership

Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) President, Rachel Skinner applauded the Welsh Parliament’s lead in endeavouring to tackle climate change during her Presidential Address in Wales recently.

The Well Being of Future Generations Act 2015, unique to Wales, attracts interest from countries across the world as it offers a huge opportunity to make a long-lasting, positive change to current and future generations, a theme borne out by the ICE President’s topic – Shaping Zero – as she addressed and discussed climate change with ICE Wales Cymru members over three special events to mark her virtual visit.

ICE President, Rachel Skinner said:

“In a UK context, Wales is held up as a shining example of sustainability which is built into its policy and strategy”.

The Presidential Address highlighted that climate change has been a subject known and talked about for more than fifty years but has taken until now to do something about. Attendees were encouraged to acknowledge the hard links between what civil engineers do and climate change – with the shocking statistic quoted that 70% of world CO2 emissions relate to infrastructure.

The ICE President said:

“It is depressing to realise we have been part of the problem of climate change, but it is also exciting to know – and be confident – that we can now play a major part in putting it right”. She continued: “There is nothing to stop us, as civil engineers, from putting things into practice now. Everyone, from junior roles to the most senior, can ask the right questions and encourage good decisions that will create lower carbon outcomes for the long run”.

In carrying on the theme of the day, much emphasis was given to the ‘Future Generation’ of civil engineers. The younger membership element of ICE Wales Cymru, graduates, students and apprentices, were able to discuss the industry and its role in climate change and in turn share their pledges and ideas to reduce emissions with the President who responded by saying:

“A key element to reducing carbon is to have the confidence and believe that every single thing you do makes a difference. Talking about it won’t make a difference, your actions will, and you have the whole of you career to do so”.

Two apprentices already taking action are Liam Stuckey and Dominic Henson who presented their ideas to reduce carbon emissions directly to the President as they compete for the ICE Wales Cymru Apprentice of the Year Award, the result to be announced shortly.