AtkinsRéalis Picks up Headline Awards at Welsh Education Sector Event

Global design and engineering services company AtkinsRéalis got top marks at the Education Buildings Wales awards – being named Consultancy of the Year and Architectural Practice of the Year, as well as nominating Client of the Year in an impressive hat-trick of awards.

The event, held in Cardiff, celebrates excellence across the education sector, recognising outstanding consultants, contractors, clients, architects, and projects, alongside achievements in innovation and sustainability.

In awarding the headline prize to AtkinsRéalis, judges said it should win Consultancy of the Year for its ‘profound and lasting impact on Education in Wales’.

AtkinsRéalis has enhanced educational estates, demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to sustainability and the future of generations through its design and project management, including for children with additional learning needs.

To win Architectural Practice of the Year, AtkinsRéalis demonstrated how it uses bespoke data analysis tools and in-house architectural research to support local authorities and education providers to take a holistic, user-centred approach to design.

From its Cardiff studio and nationally across the UK, AtkinsRéalis has extensive experience in the education sector at all levels – primary, secondary, higher and further education and has worked with a number of educational clients including local authorities, college and university clients.

Recent work includes:

Completion of NZCio schools for Pembrokeshire and Cardiff Councils

Gower College: an Estates Strategy masterplan and NZC route map

CAVC: a 10 year renewed Estates Strategy focusing on Reuse, Refurb and Consolidation.

Coleg Gwent – Cross Keys: Feasibility study

Coleg Gwent/ Newport Council: Feasibility study developing the Newport Knowledge Quarter zone

The Client of the Year award was won by Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, nominated by AtkinsRéalis, which won for delivering quality Education investment to their communities and approaching schools projects with enthusiastic collaboration with stakeholders and delivery partners – consultants and contractors.

Alan Jarvie, education sector lead for AtkinsRéalis, said:

“It was a fantastic night for AtkinsRéalis, founded on delivering excellence in the sector for our clients in Wales. “AtkinsRéalis offers the resources, expertise and capability of a global consultancy, but with the knowledge and local understanding needed to bring world leading facilities to Wales. “Our ‘whole house’ offering eases procurement and delivery efficiency, whilst still maintaining our unique position heading up flexible and adaptable, multi-disciplinary supply chains bespoke to client and project needs. “It is great testament to the whole team that our work in these areas and the projects we have delivered gets this level of recognition by their industry peers.”

Morgan Sindall’s Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro project – where AtkinsRéalis provided full multi-disciplinary design services from concept to completion – also won project of year.