Timber Business Branching Out into New Markets and Territories with University Support

A timber company approaching five years in business will branch out into new markets and territories with the support of a leading university.

Snowdon Timber has navigated post-pandemic challenges to grow significantly in recent times.

Launched in 2019 by Jody Goode, from Old Colwyn, the firm now employs 14 staff at its sites in Mochdre and Bangor.

The latter is a 20,000 sq ft warehouse and headquarters on Llandegai Industrial Estate, where they supply a range of products – including decking, sleepers, and firewood – to customers including national retailers.

With plans to expand further, Jody contacted Bangor University to capitalise on its Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV) Scheme, which offers companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Snowdon Timber successfully applied for a SIV voucher for academic research and are currently receiving support from Bangor Business School academics to further improve sales platforms online.

The company has also taken on a graduate from the School of Computer Science and Engineering for a three-month placement to assist with ecommerce and marketing.

“The scheme is fantastic, we look forward to seeing how it benefits us long-term,” said Jody, who traded timber internationally for a decade before launching the company. “We import from all over the world – particularly Eastern Europe – and are growing sustainably, so having access to that knowledge and the extra resource will enable us to take the next steps as a business.”

He added:

“This sector was hard-hit coming out of the pandemic as costs increased and the price of timber fell by 40%, so we have had to overcome a lot of obstacles. “But in the last year or so we have bounced back and are now focused on strengthening our presence online, streamlining the ecommerce software, automation and technology side so we can take advantage of the position we are in. “I’m sure via this collaboration we can analyse the data, use it to our commercial advantage and lay the foundations for further growth moving forward.”

Bangor University Business Development Manager Nicola Sturrs revealed that a total of 40 Skills and Innovation Vouchers have been awarded to firms across the region.

“The scheme has been a huge success, with a large amount of interest from SMEs especially keen to collaborate with our academics and provide opportunities for graduates,” said Nicola. “We are excited to see how the partnership with Snowdon Timber takes shape and are sure it will have a positive impact.”

The SIV project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund on behalf of Gwynedd County Council, Isle of Anglesey County Council and Flintshire County Council.

There are three types of vouchers available, redeemable in a range of areas including R&D, consultancy, skills and training, use of university facilities, use of specialist equipment, and access to knowledge.

They are: Midi: Up to £5,000 for five to eight days of support; Maxi: Up to £10,000 for 10 to 15 days of support, and Talent, with a value up to £5,000 for a 12-week graduate internship.