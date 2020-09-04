Third Sector Groups Invited to Apply for Share of £175K Fund

Neath Port Talbot Council opened the window for applications to its Third Sector Grant Fund for the 2021-2022 financial year.

This year the council is focusing the Third Sector Grant Fund on activities that continue and sustain the fantastic community spirit and action seen throughout the Covid-19 emergency.

Across the borough local people came together to support vulnerable residents – many of whom had been advised by the Chief Medical Officer to shield themselves until very recently. Along with the work of the Council’s NPT Safe & Well service this community action has been a crucial support providing people with peace of mind at a very challenging time.

Voluntary and community organisations intending to offer activities that can build on this community action by connecting people into local activities and services in their local neighbourhood are invited to apply to the £175,000 fund.

Also this year, those organisations in receipt of multi-year grant agreements will be asked to set out in clear terms how they intend to adjust their activities to support the further development of community capacity building and/or to support the council in meeting humanitarian needs in the event of further restrictions being imposed by governments to deal with a rise in Covid-19 infection rates.

New, emerging and established voluntary groups, community organisations and social enterprises have until October 5th, 2020 to apply for funding in three categories. These are, support for core funding of more than £1,000, support for activities under £1,000 and support of £1,000 or more for activities relating to costs other than core funding, such as large projects.

Cllr Doreen Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Voluntary Sector Relationships, said:

“The response of local people across Neath Port Talbot in recent months has been remarkable. The many volunteers who have come forward to help their neighbours has made a significant and valued contribution to the wellbeing of people in the county borough. We hope that the refocusing of our grant fund will enable this vital work to continue.”

In an effort to improve the process, applicants will have the choice of applying online from Monday, August 24th, at this address: https://www.npt.gov.uk/thirdsectorgrants .

Alternatively, application forms can be downloaded from the same web page or paper copies can be obtained by ringing (01639) 686219.