Brewin Dolphin Supports Social Entrepreneurs in Wales

Brewin Dolphin, the wealth manager, in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE), has successfully completed the selection of 16 social entrepreneurs from across the UK to the SSE’s Start Up Plus programme. The chosen social entrepreneurs have now embarked on a learning programme to get their fledgling community-focused business off the ground.

Among the budding entrepreneurs are Marguerite Pearce and Janine Cusworth, who will run their respective start-up social enterprises in North Wales.

Marguerite Pearce founded Y Ty Gwyrdd (The Green House) in Denbigh, which is a grassroots bilingual community hub intended to revive the town through economic, social and environmental initiatives. Facilities proposed include a shop offering locally sourced, Fairtrade and zero-waste products, room hire, a repair workshop, café, enclosed indoor play space, and a book, clothing and toy exchange.

The enterprise is engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to support and promote local community enterprises and activities, including a collaboration with local ceramics artist, Wendy Lawrence (www.wlawrenceceramics.com), to create a community mural by local residents to express their feelings about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marguerite says:

“Our primary focus is to promote social inclusion, and to help reduce the communities’ impact on the environment by offering affordable and accessible zero-waste options and opportunities to facilitate a circular economy.”

For more information about The Green House, visit: www.ytygwyrdd.cymru. For details about the community mural, visit [email protected]

Janine Cusworth created reSource, a ‘reuse’ store and café which repurposes and upcycles scrap waste items, such as donated furniture, from industry and trade. The premises, which is based in Denbighshire, is open to individuals and community groups for creative workshops and play. The café will also be a learning space for people to acquire skills in food preparation and working in a cafe. It will offer a flexible menu based on the availability of surplus food and local produce. Learning skills as well as volunteer and work opportunities will be available across reSource’s activities.

About the SSE’s Start Up Plus programme

The range of social enterprises comprising this year’s Start Up Plus programme are diverse, covering arts-based initiatives, to food enterprises helping those living below the poverty line, to mental health schemes and environmental projects.

Earlier this year, Brewin Dolphin announced its partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs to work with the charity organisation to attract social entrepreneurs from around the UK. With the Covid-19 pandemic taking hold and the UK going into lockdown, the cohort of 16 were chosen through a virtual selection process, comprising assessment sessions and interviews. The cohort have embarked on a six-month learning programme to develop their entrepreneurial skills and learn how to build stronger trading skills to achieve lasting impact. They will learn from inspiring social entrepreneurs and experts about what it takes to manage and grow their organisation.

Brewin Dolphin employees from many of its 33 regional offices will be involved throughout the programme by offering the 16 social entrepreneurs their expertise and insights through virtual mentoring and networking sessions.

Rosie Richardson-Aitken, corporate responsibility manager, Brewin Dolphin, said:

“The SSE’s Start Up Plus programme is a fantastic way to nurture entrepreneurial talent whilst also finding the social changemakers of the future. During the assessment and selection process, we saw some wonderful social enterprise ideas that showcased the vision people have for affecting positive change in society. We are excited to see how these social entrepreneurs will now build and grow their businesses.”

Sacha Rose-Smith, director of programmes and learning, The School for Social Entrepreneurs, said: