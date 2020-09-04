Brand New Adventure Now Awaits you at Margam Country Park!

Margam Country Park’s newly designed, free to use Adventure Playground is the perfect way for youngsters to let off steam through outdoor play.

The attraction, which is open now, is suitable for children aged 6 – 12 (not toddlers) and is designed to make their imaginations run wild from the moment they catch sight of the Adventure Playground’s impressive centrepiece – the inspiring towering castle.

Children can adventure through the Watch Tower Trail and then head down the tallest slide in the playground. Youngsters can swing, tunnel, slide and climb their way through more than 40 exciting play points, creating their own fun.

Play points include the Knights’ Tower, a challenging River Bed Route, Defensive Mound Barriers, a play feature based on a medieval battering ram and many more.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Rob Jones, said:

“This is a brand new attraction for 2020 which is clearly aimed at giving children and families a thrilling new experience when they visit beautiful Margam Park. “We would like to remind them this new Adventure Playground has been designed to be as safe as possible given the Covid-19 pandemic and we would remind parents that they and their children must stick closely to our guidelines for using playgrounds in the coronavirus pandemic.”

Click the link below for Neath Port Talbot Council’s guidelines on using Playgrounds during the coronavirus pandemic. https://www.npt.gov.uk/6891

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Leisure and Culture, Cllr Peter Rees, said:

“When commissioning the design and aesthetics of the new playground we made it a priority that it blended in with the existing landscape of the parkland with its beautiful lakes and historic castle. “The new Adventure Playground has achieved that and I also believe it provides an imaginative and creative facility for children to enjoy and also one which will help them get a feel of the rich history which comes with Margam Park.”

The Adventure Playground is free to use and park entry is also free but car park charges now apply. The Adventure Playground is open during the park’s opening hours – daily from 10am-4.30pm.