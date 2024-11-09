The Winners of 10th Cardiff Business Awards Announced

The Cardiff Business Awards proudly announces the winners of the 2024 awards, honouring outstanding contributions from Cardiff’s business community. This year’s prestigious event, held at the Mercure Holland House, marked a milestone 10th anniversary with a record number of remarkable achievements across sectors.

Among the night’s distinguished winners, Ken Poole MBE, was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award for his exceptional dedication and impact on Cardiff’s business landscape. Ken drives Cardiff’s economic strategy, attracting investments, and overseeing city regeneration. He promotes Cardiff globally, advocating for regional growth through incentives and cultural collaboration and has been a huge supported of these awards since they started.

Hoop Recruitment, one of Cardiff’s fastest growing companies, shined as they claimed the top honour of Cardiff Business of the Year, being awarded both Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year, and Employer of the Year on the night.

The ceremony was attended by key figures from Cardiff's business community, with Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, commending the transformative impact of local enterprises. The awards were presented in partnership with headline sponsor Euroclad Group, reinforcing Cardiff’s growing prominence as a centre for innovation, resilience, and economic growth.

Co-Founder of Cardiff Business Awards, Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

‘These awards serve as a fantastic opportunity to come together and celebrate the outstanding talent and innovation, within our vibrant business community. It’s been great to be able to shine a light on the incredible businesses and entrepreneurs in our Capital City over nearly 10 years and tonight is no exception. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.’

Dan Matthews, Head of Technical, Euroclad Group said:

‘As a headline sponsor of this year’s awards, we’re pleased to have supported such an inspiring event. The evening was a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements within our business community. It was a pleasure to see so many dedicated professionals come together, and the energy in the room truly showcased the talent and drive that makes our city’s business landscape so unique. We’re proud to be part of this celebration and look forward to seeing the continued impact of these remarkable businesses.’

The winners of Cardiff Business Awards 2024 are:

Digital Business of the Year- Route Media

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year- Hoop Recruitment

Technology Business of the Year- Datamonet

Innovation Business of the Year- Whisper Cymru

SME of the Year- FleetEV

Creative Business of the Year- Bad Wolf Ltd

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year- Utilita Arena Cardiff

Green Business of the Year- Cardiff Cycle Workshop

Manufacturing Business of the Year- BCB International Ltd

Start-Up Business of the Year-Darogan Talent

Construction Business of the Year- Mott MacDonald

Family Business of the Year- Dale Building Maintenance Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year- Ken Pearce, Lunia 3D

Retail Business of the Year- Cardiff Gold

Third Sector Business of the Year- Tiger Bay Amateur Boxing Club

Employer of the Year- Hoop Recruitment

Entrepreneur of the Year- Emyr Afan, Afanti Media Ltd

Cardiff Business of the Year- Hoop Recruitment

Outstanding Contribution- Ken Poole MBE

Highly Commended

Digital Business of the Year- Appear Online

Innovation Business of the Year- Steer IT Solutions Ltd

SME of the Year- We Are Optimo Ltd

Creative Business of the Year- Morrish & Co

Entrepreneur of the Year- Hedge Trimming Cardiff DLM

This year the awards are sponsored and supported by; Euroclad Group, Afanti, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Ceaton, Celsa Steel UK, Felicitas, FleetEv, Landsec, Specialist Security, Swansea Building Society, Visit Cardiff, Stills and Business News Wales.

The awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management.

Further details of the Cardiff Business Awards can be found on the website