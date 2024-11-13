The South Wales Business Expo Takes Place in Cardiff

One of Cardiff’s biggest business events is happening onThursday 14th November at Cardiff City Stadium.

Fast growing companies and established brands from across the region and further afield will be showcasing their services and engaging with business owners and decision makers to discover business growth opportunities.

A range of business talks covering the latest thinking on topics from marketing, law, artificial intelligence (AI) and more are scheduled throughout the day.

The morning kicks off with a networking breakfast, featuring Andrew Jenkins from BBC’s The Traitors, fresh from completing his recent big trek for Headway – the brain injury association.

The event also unveils the winners of The Top 100 Go-To Businesses Awards, designed to recognise and celebrate the best small and medium sized businesses in the area.

Tickets to the event are free and there is a business cafe to meet, work and network.

Event director Neil Lloyd says

“We want to connect businesses, leaders and emerging entrepreneurial talent to build on the thriving business scene. If you’re in business, thinking of getting into business or looking to find new suppliers and collaborators, you need to be here.”

Nominated charities for the expo are Purple Shoots, who provide ethical, fair micro business loans to budding entrepreneurs from deprived areas and Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale, who support older people to live healthy independent lives.

The South Wales Business Expo is sponsored by Assured Digital Technologies and run by Zokit Business Hubs. More information including how to book can be found at www.zokit.co.uk/expo