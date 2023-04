Good leadership improves morale, provides engagement, builds trusting relationships, inspires confidence and enables innovation.

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future' hosted by Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, he is joined by Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director for Ambition North Wales who together look at the importance of coaching performance and providing positive leadership to bring out the best of individuals in the workplace.