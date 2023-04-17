£537,000 Welsh Government Investment for Aberystwyth Construction Firm

The Welsh Government is supporting Aberystwyth-based LEB Construction Limited to expand its operations at the town’s Glanyrafon Industrial Estate with a £537,000 investment which will help the company grow.
The mid Wales company specialise in delivering complex remodelling, refurbishment, and new build projects. Some recent highlights include the £2.73m refurbishment, extensions and alterations at Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, the £1.1m redevelopment of Lampeter Leisure Centre into Ceredigion’s Flagship “Wellbeing Hub” and the £1.8m development of the new Post Room for the National Library of Wales.
The company currently directly employ 14 FTE staff and support 70 sub-contractors in the region. They also rely on a local supply chain of over 80 companies.
The company have plans to grow further but are now at the point where they have outgrown their existing premises.
To support the company’s plans to grow, the Welsh Government is making a £537,336 Property Development Grant available, which will enable the company to develop a new two-storey 5898 sq ft modern office space, supported by the latest IT infrastructure.
As a result of the investment, the company will have the space they need to undertake a range of new functions that will help them meet their ambition to tender for larger contracts and to grow and develop as a team.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:
“The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our businesses to thrive. We’re doing all we can to help create and sustain good quality jobs in local communities, which helps grow our economy.
“LEB Construction Limited supports a significant number of quality jobs for people in the local area. They have plans to expand but are now at the point where they have outgrown their existing premises. So, I’m delighted we’ve been able to support them with the investment they need to develop a new HQ building, which will allow the company grow.
“I wish the company well for the future.”
Luke Baker the Managing Director of LEB Construction Limited, said:
“We are delighted to have received grant funding from the Welsh Government to support our development ambitions for our new HQ based at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate, the development will see us create modern office space equipped with the latest IT systems, break out areas, training and meeting room, a welcoming reception area, tool stores, a large workshop and a large builder’s yard. We have plans in the future to create our own Construction Academy that will give our apprentices a strong start to their careers in construction and ensure LEB has a skilled and highly qualified workforce in future years.
“This development is the result of 14 years of continued and sustainable growth, we have built a skilled team of leading construction talent in the area and have demonstrated our ability to deliver larger and more complex projects for our valued clients that has consistently exceeded expectations.
“With this significant investment we are ensuring LEB Construction has the foundation required for our next phase of growth and the building will be the ideal base for LEB Construction to operate from.”