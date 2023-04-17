£537,000 Welsh Government Investment for Aberystwyth Construction Firm

The Welsh Government is supporting Aberystwyth-based LEB Construction Limited to expand its operations at the town’s Glanyrafon Industrial Estate with a £537,000 investment which will help the company grow.

The mid Wales company specialise in delivering complex remodelling, refurbishment, and new build projects. Some recent highlights include the £2.73m refurbishment, extensions and alterations at Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, the £1.1m redevelopment of Lampeter Leisure Centre into Ceredigion’s Flagship “Wellbeing Hub” and the £1.8m development of the new Post Room for the National Library of Wales.

The company currently directly employ 14 FTE staff and support 70 sub-contractors in the region. They also rely on a local supply chain of over 80 companies.

The company have plans to grow further but are now at the point where they have outgrown their existing premises.

To support the company’s plans to grow, the Welsh Government is making a £537,336 Property Development Grant available, which will enable the company to develop a new two-storey 5898 sq ft modern office space, supported by the latest IT infrastructure.

As a result of the investment, the company will have the space they need to undertake a range of new functions that will help them meet their ambition to tender for larger contracts and to grow and develop as a team.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our businesses to thrive. We’re doing all we can to help create and sustain good quality jobs in local communities, which helps grow our economy. “LEB Construction Limited supports a significant number of quality jobs for people in the local area. They have plans to expand but are now at the point where they have outgrown their existing premises. So, I’m delighted we’ve been able to support them with the investment they need to develop a new HQ building, which will allow the company grow. “I wish the company well for the future.”

Luke Baker the Managing Director of LEB Construction Limited, said: