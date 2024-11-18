The Light of Winter Kicks Off in Cardiff

Cardiff city centre’s Christmas has kicked off with the launch of The Light of Winter.

Delivered by business improvement district FOR Cardiff, The Light of Winter is a free immersive trail that will run until January 5 2025, guiding visitors around the city during the festive season.

As part of the Light of Winter, Cardiff’s Central Square features an audio and visual projection called Cardiff Aurora, illuminating the façade of Cardiff Central Station between 5pm and midnight each night.

Designed by projection mapping artists Illuminos, illustrations by four Welsh artists, Sahar Saki, Jack Skivens, Frank Duffy, and Beth Blandford tell a story of Welsh art, tradition, and folklore.

Another new installation – Cardiff Kids Xmas Lights – features lights designed by children from St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Butetown installed on lamp posts lining Cardiff’s dock feeder canal on Churchill Way.

The interactive light and sound experience, Illuminated Reeds Symphony, will also return to Cardiff’s dock feeder for a second year. Designed by Welsh artists and commissioned by FOR Cardiff and Christmas at Bute Park, the installation imitates reeds floating on water, with LED lights and sounds of the Welsh countryside coming to life when you jump, tap or dance on the interactive ground pads.

Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades have been transformed by the Light of Winter Trail. With funding from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, FOR Cardiff have designed a new festive lighting scheme with world renowned lighting company Blachere Illuminations. The installation will see the entrances to Cardiff’s historic arcades adorned with glass lanterns and festive garlands inspired by the building’s 19th century heritage.

Light of Winter Trail maps are available here.