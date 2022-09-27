The Future is Coming! Fortnite Games Creator is Building an Immersive Experience for Local Drivers

Volvo Cars has collaborated with Epic Games, best known for its globally successful videogame, Fortnite, to bring unparalleled high-quality graphics to its upcoming range of electric cars. The partnership will allow the next generation of Volvo cars to showcase advanced displays that feature sharper renderings, richer colours and brand-new 3D animations.

Within the next 18 months, the technology will allow Swansea drivers to purchase electric cars from F R F Volvo on Valley Way that include Volvo’s next-generation infotainment system. This will be more than twice as fast as its predecessor, creating a cutting-edge user experience.

The first car to contain the new graphics is the new, all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars will reveal later this year. The model will be the first of a new generation of all-electric Volvo cars, as the company aims to sell only pure electric cars by 2030.

John Radcliffe, Retailer Principal at F R F Volvo, said:

“This collaboration is another exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring through a range of cars that provide the best possible user experience. “This technology will offer our customers a rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside their cars, which not only provides an innovative experience for the driver, but for passengers, too. The interactive design and high-resolution graphics, which function in real time, will provide a fresh and modern motoring experience that is sure to entertain everyone in the car. “We look forward to sharing this technology with our customers in our new, all-electric flagship model.”

Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious electrification plans in the automotive industry. Not only was it the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car it sells, by 2025 it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, Volvo plans for every car it sells to be fully electric.

For more information on Volvo’s range of electric cars, please visit your local retailer, F R F Volvo on Valley Way, Swansea.