Monmouthshire Celebrates Great Big Green Week

Monmouthshire County Council is taking part in a nationwide campaign this month to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature. Taking place between 24th September – 2nd October, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change, destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Monmouthshire, at the same time as showcasing actions to tackle climate change. Creating a better world, for us now and for the next generation.

Events happening in the county during the week range from public ‘discover nature’ days and litterpicks, and sessions will be held in in schools to raise awareness of the importance of looking after nature and our green spaces. There will also be events to encourage people to travel by bus, walk or cycle to school. Council colleagues will have the chance to try out electric bikes and vehicles, and communities are encouraged to save waste, save money and save the planet by visiting the local community fridges and Benthyg Library of Things.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women's Institute, Oxfam, Fairtrade Foundation and RSPB.

Councillor Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: