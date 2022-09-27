Key Appointment for Ludlow Street Healthcare

Specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, recently appointed new Hospital Director, Abigail Katsande, at its Heatherwood Court Hospital, Pontypridd.

Abigail qualified as a nurse in 1997, spending time as registered mental health nurse before taking on a number of management roles, latterly as Director of Nursing for Linc Cymru Housing Association and Responsible Individual for Abbeyfield Wales Society.

As Hospital Director, Abigail is now responsible for the day-to-day running of Heatherwood Court and overseeing a team of colleagues caring for 47 service users.

On her new role, Abigail said,

“I had been aware of Ludlow Street Healthcare for several years and the fact that they have a number of specialist mental health services that are quite unique in the sector. For instance, at Heatherwood Court they never adopt seclusion practices. Staff are trained instead to spot potential challenging behaviours and implement techniques to avoid or diffuse potential incidents. Heatherwood Court is also a signatory of the Restraint Reduction Network, committed to minimising restrictive practices. “In my new role, I am concentrating on improving on the success the hospital has already had in moving patients on, as well as adding value to our model of care. I am passionate about achieving positive outcomes for the individuals we support; ensuring they are ready to face the next chapter in their lives and giving them the opportunity to live the fulfilled lives they wish for themselves. “I hope to be a role model for my multidisciplinary team; the kind of leader that sets clear direction and vision, ensuring everyone is focused on our collective aims and ambitions, whilst also supporting the care and wellbeing of my colleagues. “My ultimate goal is to make Heatherwood Court a flagship hospital in the field of mental health and somewhere that people want to come and work.”

David Lawrence, CEO of Ludlow Street Healthcare, said:

“Abigail’s reputation preceded her, she is extremely well respected in the mental healthcare sector and we are thrilled that she chose to join us in this vital role. “With her 25 years’ experience, we are all looking forward to working closely with Abigail and seeing how her work will help our continuous drive to offer the best possible services.”

Heatherwood Court is a purpose built, low security hospital which provides an intermediate step for individuals on a mental health treatment pathway who need further physical and relational security as well as therapeutic support. It offers up to 47 beds across four single-gender units and treats adults with severe and enduring mental illness requiring a low secure environment, male and female mentally disordered offenders requiring a low secure environment, and women with personality disorders.

Established in 2005 Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life, through step-down to community living – improving social integration and inclusion.

More information about Ludlow Street Healthcare is available on their website www.lshealthcare.co.uk