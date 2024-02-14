The Cyber Innovation Hub and Business News Wales Collaborate to Launch New Industry Round Table Series

In a collaborative new partnership, Business News Wales and The Cyber Innovation Hub have announced the launch of a thought-provoking new virtual round table series. This editorial-driven partnership seeks to explore and address the unique cyber security demands across various Welsh industries.

The Monthly Cyber Innovation Forums are designed to bring together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from a diverse range of sectors. By fostering an environment of open dialogue and exchange, the series intends to pinpoint challenges and uncover opportunities within the realm of cyber security and innovation.

Scheduled to commence in March, the series will be conducted virtually, with the esteemed former First Minister, Carwyn Jones, at the helm as the chair.

The collaboration between Business News Wales and The Cyber Innovation Hub marks a significant milestone in the publisher’s commitment to putting businesses themselves at the heart of its editorial narrative.

Pete Burnap Founding Director at the Wales Cyber Innovation Hub commented:

We are thrilled to announce the launch of this new series with Business News Wales. This initiative is not just a series of discussions; it's a collaborative endeavour that promises to reshape our understanding and approach towards cybersecurity, industry by industry. By bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and policy-makers, we are fostering an environment where the exchange of ideas is not only encouraged but is instrumental in driving forward-thinking solutions.

Mark Powney, Managing Director at Business News Wales commented:

Our goal is to position those with insight and knowledge at the heart of our editorial agenda over the coming months. Through this series of round tables, we're facilitating essential discussions and fostering connections, while also highlighting the insights from within crucial sectors of Welsh industry. There has never been a more critical time to safeguard our key industries against the broad spectrum of threats that businesses now face.