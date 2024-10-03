Elevate Your HealthTech Innovations Through Cybersecurity Excellence

The Cyber Innovation Hub is an organisation seeking to establish South Wales as a premier cybersecurity cluster by 2030. This ambitious mission aims to foster a world-class ecosystem for cybersecurity innovation, enriched by a robust pipeline of products, high-growth businesses, and skilled professionals.

As a health technology business operating in Wales or considering a move to this vibrant region, this is an opportunity to engage with a pioneering initiative that promises substantial growth and innovation.

Backed by the Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region, the Cyber Innovation Hub offers an unparalleled environment to accelerate the growth of the cyber sector. Their objective is clear, to expand the number of cybersecurity firms in Wales by 50% and to enhance the capabilities of 1,500 individuals through accessible, high-quality technical training.

The organisation’s strategy integrates hands-on skills development with comprehensive business incubation and product acceleration, bridging the gap between industry demands and academic offerings. This approach is uniquely positioned within the UK, leveraging their connections with acclaimed institutions and industry leaders to create a fertile ground for cybersecurity advancements.

The Cyber Innovation Hub collaborates with renowned entities such as the National Cyber Security Centre, Cardiff University, and the University of South Wales, all recognised by the UK Government for their excellence in cybersecurity research and education. The organisation’s industry ties extend to major players like Airbus, CGI, and Thales.

In addition to these partnerships, they are closely linked with local educational institutions, providing a continuous stream of talent and innovative ideas. The Alacrity Foundation’s entrepreneurship programs and Tramshed Tech’s dynamic co-working space further complement the ecosystem, supporting a thriving community of cybersecurity startups and established companies.

By partnering with the Cyber Innovation Hub, you gain more than just a network – you join a movement dedicated to elevating the cybersecurity landscape including:

Innovative Collaboration: Work alongside top-tier academic institutions and global corporations to refine and advance your cybersecurity solutions.

Business Growth: Benefit from incubation programmes designed to accelerate your business from concept to market leader.

Talent Development: Access specialised training programmes to build your team's capabilities and keep them ahead in a competitive tech landscape.

Strategic Location: Leverage South Wales' growing reputation as a tech hub to attract investment and opportunities, enhancing your visibility and operational capacity.

If you are a health technology business looking to forge a path in cybersecurity, or if you are contemplating expanding your operations to Wales, the Cyber Innovation Hub is a partner you should be talking to.

For more information and to become a cyber partner, contact the Cyber Innovation Hub.