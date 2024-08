Farms are increasingly operating in a digital environment. A vast amount of data is gathered which is vital to driving decisions and ensuring smooth running.

With this rise of agritech comes the challenge of cybersecurity. In this podcast host Carwyn Jones is joined by Pete Burnap, director of the Cyber Innovation Hub; Tom Burke, agritech cluster and digital innovation manager at MSParc; and Rachael Madeley Davies, head of sustainability and future policy at Hybu Cig Cymru.