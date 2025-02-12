The Construction Club to Champion Popham Kidney Support with Charity Event Line-Up

The Construction Club, a non-profit construction networking club based in South West Wales, has announced two special fundraising events taking place this February, set to benefit a well-respected local charity.

The ‘Winter Dinner’, will be held at the Village Hotel in Swansea, on Friday, February 21. Starting at 6pm, guests will be welcomed with complimentary drinks, kindly sponsored by Acuity Law, before enjoying a delicious dinner.

The evening promises lively entertainment, hosted by Sean Holley as compere, featuring comedian Mike Bubbins, and live music from the talented 2 For Joy. It's set to be a fantastic night of laughter, music, and fundraising.

To follow, on Friday, February 28, The Construction Club will host a ‘St. David’s Day Breakfast’ at the picturesque Machynys Peninsula Golf Club and Spa, Llanelli. The event will begin at 7.30am, with breakfast served from 8am, followed by an inspiring talk from Philippa Tuttiett—former International Rugby Union player, captain of the Welsh 7’s and Cardiff Blues teams, and now a renowned presenter.

Proceeds from both events will go to Popham Kidney Support, a Swansea-based charity dedicated to raising awareness of kidney health and providing life-changing assistance to those affected by kidney disease.

Founded in 2013, Popham Kidney Support, formerly known as ‘The Paul Popham Fund’, was established in memory of Paul Popham, father of the charity’s CEO, Joanne Popham. Over the years, the organisation has grown into a vital lifeline for children, young people, adults, and their families across Wales. The charity offers a wide range of services, including peer support, counselling, education programmes, awareness campaigns, health groups, activity days, and fundraising initiatives. Its outstanding impact has been recognised with a prestigious King’s Award.

As it marks its twelfth year, Popham Kidney Support has raised over £1 million, reaching thousands of individuals and families navigating the challenges of kidney disease. These February events are another step in the charity’s ongoing mission to improve lives and create a healthier future for communities across Wales.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to The Construction Club for hosting these wonderful events in support of Popham Kidney Support. Fundraisers like these not only help us raise vital funds but also shine a light on the challenges faced by those living with kidney disease. Together, we can make a real difference. We’re excited to see the community come together for what promises to be two fantastic events – bring on February!”

Jamie Lannen, Director of The Construction Club and Regional Director at Atkins Realis, said:

“As an organisation devoted to helping local businesses network across the South West Wales region, we’re thrilled to be supporting Popham Kidney Support with our upcoming events. “Kidney disease impacts a staggering number of people, and it’s inspiring to see the difference this charity is making in the lives of those who need it most. We’re excited to bring the community together, have some fun, and raise money for such an important cause that truly benefits our local area.”

Tickets for both events are now available, with all proceeds going directly to Popham Kidney Support. For more information and to book your place, visit www.theconstructionclub.uk