Team UK Wales Deliver a Medal Winning Performance at the ‘Skills Olympics’

Six young people who represented Wales at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon and brought home a silver medal and a Best in Nation accolade.

Ruben Duggan from Manmoel in Blackwood won Silver in Plumbing and Heating.

Ruben said:

“It’s the ultimate finish to a fantastic journey, from my little college in the Valleys to winning a silver medal in the world finals. Nothing compares to this.”

Ruby Pile, who works at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa and attended Cardiff and Vale College, was awarded ‘Best in Nation’ for the UK in Restaurant Service.

Ruby said:

“Receiving this award is a fantastic honour. I am so proud of myself, especially after all the hard work I’ve put in for the past two years.”

As part of a 31-strong Team UK, the six faced tough competition from more than 1,500 participants across 69 countries.

Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, and supported by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, they have been recognised as among the most skilled young people in the world by leading global industry experts following their medal winning performance at the event often referred to as the ‘Skills Olympics’.

A four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, WorldSkills UK uses the insight it gains from participating in the international WorldSkills Competition to embed world-class training standards across the UK. Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test of skills pedigree and economic growth potential.

Welsh Government Skills Minister Jack Sargeant said:

“Being part of Team UK isn't just about national pride—it's about equipping our young people with the skills that will shape the future of our nation. The expertise they develop today will fuel tomorrow's economy, innovation, and society. “We are incredibly proud of the six Welsh competitors who represented Wales as part of Team UK. Their success is a reflection not only of their own dedication but also that of the invaluable support from the team of experts who mentored and guided them along the way. “Competitions like these should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as high-profile athletic events, as they raise standards, inspire excellence, and showcase the talent that will drive Wales and the UK forward as global leaders.”

The event, which comprised of four days of tough competition in 62 different skills, was watched by more than 250,000 spectators.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“This is a fantastic result for the team and the UK as a whole. High quality skills development is crucial to growing the economy, and Team UK’s medal-winning performance in front of a global audience sends a strong message that the UK is a world-class place to invest, develop talent and create jobs.”

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 took place from September 10 to 15. The next WorldSkills Competition will take place in 2026 in Shanghai, China.