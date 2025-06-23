Itec Joins Top Five UK Employers with Platinum Investors in People Accreditation

Itec Skills and Employment has achieved Investors in People Platinum status, placing it among the top five organisations in the UK for companies with 50–249 employees.

This is the highest level of accreditation awarded by Investors in People, an honour held by only a small percentage of organisations, and the firm said it “speaks volumes about our people-first culture, our commitment to excellence, and the incredible work of every person at Itec”.

“It fills me with immense pride that our business has been recognised by Investors in People as a Platinum organisation,” said Ceri Murphy, Managing Director. “This is a testament to our commitment to being a great place to be an employee owner—shaping our business, delivering excellence, and sharing in our success.”

Over the last 40+ years, Itec said it had built its business around people, both learners and staff. Its values were recently refreshed collaboratively, and they guide everything the firm does from how the team works together to how the firm supports career development.

Itec said it continues to invest in learning and development at all levels, helping individuals grow professionally while also strengthening the company as a whole.

Mental health and wellbeing are not afterthoughts at Itec, they’re priorities. Initiatives like their wellbeing newsletter, trained mental health first aiders, and Gold Quality Mark from the Ajuda Foundation demonstrate how seriously it takes care of its people.

The firm is also proud to be recognised for its inclusive culture, with accreditations from Stonewall, Cynnig Cymraeg, and the UK Government’s Disability Confident Leader scheme.

In its most recent Investors in People staff survey 96% of employees said they feel committed to Itec’s success.

These results exceed national benchmarks and they reflect the environment the staff have all helped build: one where everyone belongs, contributes, and thrives.