NTFW Set to Prepare ‘Manifesto for Apprenticeships and Skills’ for Senedd Election

The organisation that represents work-based learning providers across Wales is to prepare a ‘Manifesto for Apprenticeships and Skills’ in the lead up to the Senedd election next year.

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) is campaigning for a £32.7 million cut from the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship budget last year to be reinstated in the future.

At last month’s NTFW Annual Conference, Minister for Culture, Skills, and Social Partnerships, Jack Sargeant pledged the Welsh Government’s “unwavering” commitment to apprenticeships, saying that the same level of funding was being maintained this year.

The NTFW will be busy lobbying politicians and promoting its ‘Manifesto for Apprenticeships and Skills’ in the lead up to next year’s election.

A successful annual conference, two Welsh Government inquiries, a series of important meetings and ongoing lobbying on behalf of members were all squeezed into a busy first quarter of 2025 for the NTFW.

The quarter began with the ACH Apprenticeship Contract Holders meeting for the 10 commissioned contract holders. Discussions on the Framework cycle and reviews, contracting and the draft budget are crucial to training providers to ensure that apprenticeship programmes remain effective and well-funded.

The NTFW has collaborated with Medr, the new regulator and funder of tertiary education and research for Wales, and the work-based learning network on several key initiatives, including additional learning needs (ALN) support, employer disability incentives and equality and diversity. Construction industry challenges, especially the need for a Level 2 Apprenticeship route, were also addressed.

Evidence of the issues faced by learners and employers relating to the delivery of Health & Social Care Level 4 & 5 Apprenticeship Frameworks was also provided by the NTFW.

“A considerable amount of time was spent attending Welsh Government meetings and lobbying over the last few months,” said Lisa Mytton, the NTFW’s strategic director. “We lobbied about the unintended consequences of not increasing the apprenticeship budget and we will continue to work with the Welsh Government to highlight the need for further investment.”

The NTFW was also represented at two Welsh Government inquiries. The Children, Young People and Education Committee inquiry into Routes into Post-16 Education and Training discussed barriers and challenges in the transition from school to apprenticeships, including cost of living and transport issues.

At the Economy, Trade, and Rural Affairs Committee inquiry into Apprenticeship Pathways, the NTFW highlighted the need for a Welsh Government skills strategy and the importance of involving employers and advising young people to make the right apprenticeships pathway choice when leaving school.

In February, the NTFW and ColegauCymru jointly organised a well-attended Apprenticeship Fair at the Senedd, where all that apprenticeships have to offer was showcased to Ministers and Members of the Senedd.

As a member of the WorldSkills Steering Group, the NTFW is working with other stakeholders to prepare for and support the WorldSkills UK National finals, which will be held in Wales in the autumn.

The quarter ended on a high note with the Inaugural FAB (Federation of Awarding Bodies) Welsh Dinner in Cardiff and the successful NTFW Annual Conference at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The conference featured speakers from Qualifications Wales, Medr, Agored Cymru and City & Guilds. A highlight were the workshops, led by key industry stakeholders and four apprentices who eloquently shared their experiences.