NTFW Prepares Response to Medr’s Tertiary Education Register Consultation

The NTFW is formulating a response to a consultation launched by Medr on the development of a new register-based regulatory system for tertiary education.

Alongside the consultation – held under the provisions of the Tertiary Education and Research (Wales) Act 2022 – Medr is working on funding terms and conditions that will apply across the wider tertiary sector, as well as an approach to quality and continuous improvement.

This first-phase consultation seeks views on Medr’s proposed:

Regulatory Approach, outlining its role as a proportionate, risk-based regulator and the framework for intervention.

Regulatory Framework, including draft Conditions of Registration and Funding, compliance requirements, monitoring arrangements and reporting processes.

Quality Framework, which underpins the requirements and monitoring standards for quality assurance.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said the consultation was just one of many commitments during a busy time for the federation.

Medr has begun implementing steering groups across a range of important topics – a new Trade Union Group has been established to strengthen engagement with education trade unions.

This initiative aims to foster better information sharing, ensure early involvement in policy decisions and provide a deeper understanding of how the organisation's work impacts the tertiary sector workforce.

To support the Welsh Language delivery plan, Medr has set up a working group to advise on key issues such as delivery mechanisms, initial principles and consultation arrangements. Elen Rees from Cambrian Training Company will represent the NTFW in this group.

The Medr Additional Learning Needs (ALN) Group continues to meet regularly, bringing together representatives from all 10 commissioned contract holders.

Discussions have focused on ALN provision and available support, alongside efforts to address barriers to ALS funding. This group is exploring ways to update guidance and criteria to create a more accessible funding model for providers.

Medr has invited Estyn and the Quality Assurance Agency to collaborate on self-evaluation and quality improvement planning within the tertiary sector, with Angela Maguire-Lewis, NTFW board member, participating in this work.

The NTFW has also attended regular meetings to prepare for the WorldSkills UK National Finals coming to Wales from November 25-28.

The NTFW said “a huge amount of work” had gone into the NTFW Manifesto for Apprenticeships for the 2026 Senedd election, which will be launched on June 24 at the St David’s Hotel, Cardiff.