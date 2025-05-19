Visit Enables International Exchange of Training Ideas between Wales and Catalonia

The organisation representing work-based learning providers across Wales has welcomed representatives from Catalonia to Cardiff to exchange international ideas on vocational training and youth employment.

Paid for by the Erasmus+ EU programme supporting education, training, youth and sport across Europe, the visit was organised by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and included an opportunity for the visitors to view work-based learning provider ACT’s apprenticeship and youth training programmes.

The visiting delegation was from the Catalan Government’s Work Department, with specialists in youth employment and international mobility.

The NTFW, which represents the interests of training providers and learners across Wales, fosters strong partnerships with key stakeholders including the Welsh Government, Medr, Members of the Senedd, Qualifications Wales, Education Workforce Council and Estyn.

The Federation brings together four of Wales' leading training providers – ACT, Itec Skills and Employment, Cambrian Training Company and Educ8 – all of whom were represented during the discussions.

The visit formed part of a wider European study tour for the Catalan representatives who have also visited Finland, France, Italy, Portugal and Mexico to explore how different nations deliver government-funded training programmes.

Despite differences in qualification frameworks and awarding bodies, both the Welsh and Catalan groups quickly identified shared challenges.

These included rising numbers of young people classified as NEET – not in education, employment or training – difficulties in re-engaging learners once they leave the system and the growing demand for improved mental health support in training environments.

NTFW members shared their experiences with the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, which equips 16 to 19-year-olds with the skills, qualifications and work experience necessary to progress into employment or further training.

In turn, Maribel Rodriguez, international programmes specialist with the Catalan delegation, introduced the ALMA programme. Funded by the Spanish Social Security Fund, the programme focuses on providing training, career guidance and overseas internship opportunities for young people seeking work abroad.

Richard Spear, ACT’s managing director, said:

“It was incredibly valuable to sit down with our visitors from Catalonia and learn about the innovative approaches they are taking to address challenges we also face here in Wales.”

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, who chaired the meeting, added: