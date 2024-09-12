Teaching Quality at Wrexham University Highlighted as Some of the Best in UK in New HE League Tables

The quality of teaching at Wrexham University has been highlighted as one some of the very best in the UK, according to newly-published higher education league table rankings.

The Guardian University Guide 2025 has ranked the institution top in Wales for both teaching and assessment – as well as in the top 10 in the UK. In the Daily Mail University Guide 2025, Wrexham University was rated second in Wales for teaching excellence – and again in the top 10 across the UK.

Other highlights related to student support and student experience – with the University being ranked top in Wales and second in the UK for student support in the Daily Mail league tables, as well as third in Wales for student experience.

Notably, the University also ranked top in Wales for graduate salaries in the Daily Mail tables.

Overall, the University has risen in the Daily Mail University Guide overall league table – being ranked 106th out of 129 institutions – a jump from last year’s position of 122nd.

At subject level in the Daily Mail University Guide league tables, Wrexham University ranked:

Top in Wales and second in the UK in the Nursing and Midwifery subject league table, as well as first for post-92 institutions. The University offers Nursing BN (Hons) courses in Adult Nursing, Children’s Nursing and Mental Health Nursing.

Top in Wales in the Health Studies subject table. The University offers courses in Operating Department Practice, Occupational Therapy and Speech and Language Therapy.

Second in Wales in the Counselling, Psychotherapy and Occupational Therapy subject table, in which the University offers a degree course in BSc (Hons) Occupational Therapy.

At subject level in the Guardian University Guide’s league tables, the University ranked:

Top in the UK for “satisfied with assessment” and top 10 for “satisfied with teaching” in the Law subject table. The University offers BA (Hons) courses in Law and Criminal Justice and Law and Business, as well as an LLB in Law.

Second in the UK for “satisfied with assessment” and joint second in the UK for “satisfied with teaching” in the Fine Art subject table. The University offers BA (Hons) courses in Applied Art and Fine Art.

Third in the UK for “satisfied with assessment” and top 10 in the UK for “satisfied with teaching” in the Business and Management subject table. The University offers BA (Hons) courses in Business and Management, International Business, Marketing & Business, Business and Human Resource Management and Law and Business.

Fourth in the UK for “satisfied with teaching” in the Health Professions subject table. The University offers BSc (Hons) courses in Operating Department Practice, Occupational Therapy and Speech and Language Therapy.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said: