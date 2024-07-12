Teaching at Wrexham University Ranked Top in Wales in National Student Survey

Wrexham University has been ranked the top university in Wales for teaching for the second year running.

The National Student Survey (NSS), in which nearly half a million students from across the UK offer views on their university experience, also places the university first out of Welsh universities for assessment and feedback and joint first out of Welsh universities for Students’ Union.

The university was also placed second out of Welsh universities for overall satisfaction and student voice, as well as top 10 in the UK for overall satisfaction.

In terms of overall satisfaction score, Wrexham University achieved a score of 84% in the survey – an improvement on last year’s 81%, and also exceeding the sector result across Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish providers of 80%.

At a subject specific level, some areas of the institution received some outstanding results, including Adult Nursing, which was ranked top in the UK for teaching on my course for the second year in succession.

The subject was also ranked first in the UK for learning opportunities; assessment and feedback; and organisation and management – and second in the UK for the academic support provided to students.

The subject area of Sociology – representing results from students on the BA (Hons) in Criminology and Criminal Justice – was ranked first in the UK for teaching, as well as joint first for academic support.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham University, said: