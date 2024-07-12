Teaching at Wrexham University Ranked Top in Wales in National Student Survey

Wrexham University has been ranked the top university in Wales for teaching for the second year running.
The National Student Survey (NSS), in which nearly half a million students from across the UK offer views on their university experience, also places the university first out of Welsh universities for assessment and feedback and joint first out of Welsh universities for Students’ Union.
The university was also placed second out of Welsh universities for overall satisfaction and student voice, as well as top 10 in the UK for overall satisfaction.
In terms of overall satisfaction score, Wrexham University achieved a score of 84% in the survey – an improvement on last year’s 81%, and also exceeding the sector result across Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish providers of 80%.
At a subject specific level, some areas of the institution received some outstanding results, including Adult Nursing, which was ranked top in the UK for teaching on my course for the second year in succession.
The subject was also ranked first in the UK for learning opportunities; assessment and feedback; and organisation and management – and second in the UK for the academic support provided to students.
The subject area of Sociology – representing results from students on the BA (Hons) in Criminology and Criminal Justice – was ranked first in the UK for teaching, as well as joint first for academic support.
Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham University, said:
“We are extremely pleased that our students have rated us so highly in this year’s National Student Survey. We strongly value their feedback as it provides us with vital insights as to how we can continue to improve.
“We are thrilled to have been ranked top out of Welsh universities for teaching, as well as assessment and feedback and joint first out of Welsh universities for Students’ Union – which is how our students rate how well our Students’ Union represents their academic interests.
“It’s also fantastic that Adult Nursing was ranked top in the UK for teaching; learning opportunities; assessment and feedback; and organisation and management. Criminology and Criminal Justice was placed first in the UK for teaching, as well as joint first for academic support.
“These results are excellent – and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate staff for their hard work as well as our Students’ Union. A big thank you to our students, who took the time to feedback on their experience with us.
“We’re now in the period of clearing and we’re pleased to report that our applications are up for the next academic year – both compared to our own this time last year and up against the sector.”