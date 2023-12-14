Tata Steel Announced as Headline Partner of the Llanelli Half Marathon

Tata Steel have agreed a two-year sponsorship deal with race organisers of the Llanelli Half Marathon, which will be held on 25 February 2024.

As one the largest single employers in Carmarthenshire, Tata Steel has been making steel for packaging in Trostre since 1952 and continues to produce steel for food and drinks cans, aerosols and more which are used by consumers throughout the UK and the world.

As one the longest running events in the region, the area has a solid history of hosting first-class events for all. 2024 will also see the introduction of a 10K distance event, making this accessible for those who wish to dip their toes in the running world.

Tata Steel has a history of sponsoring and supporting events internationally that focus on sports, arts and culture. The Tata Group has spurred on the running revolution in the countries they operate in through sponsorship of such events. TCS, part of the Tata Group are also the sponsors of the World Marathon Majors including London and New York City, among others.

Adrian Davies at Tata Steel said:

“We believe in making a difference in the communities we serve. One of the ways we do this is through events that promote sports, improve wellbeing, cultural integration, and education. Partnering with the Llanelli Half Marathon and 10K events is a wonderful way for us at Tata Steel to increase our engagement with the community, raise funds for charity and promote the benefits of health and wellbeing.”

Taking place on Sunday 25 February 2024, the Tata Steel Llanelli Half Marathon, is a UKA-certified event that features a fast, undulating course that takes in some of the best coastal scenery Carmarthenshire has to offer. The event will include a new 10K race which will the first time this has been staged but promises to be a fast-paced event all.

Emma Martin-Jewell at Front Runner Events said:

“We are very excited to welcome Tata Steel as our title partner and look forward to working together over the next two years. I know the team at Tata Steel are passionate about health and wellbeing and are keen to support charitable causes, which are values we very much admire. Their support will help enable us to develop the races further and allow us to build upon its successes to date.”

As one of the first races in the running calendar, the Llanelli Half Marathon is expected to be a hit with those wanting to achieve those new year goals and seasoned athletes alike.

To guarantee your spot at the start line go to: www.llanellihalf.co.uk. General entries start at just £24 for the 10km or £38 for the half marathon. Those wishing to run for charity can do so through the official race charity at Hywel Dda Health Charities, just head to the website to find out more!