Robertsons Solicitors Announces Four New Directors

Robertsons Solicitors, a leading Welsh law firm, has recently announced the promotion of four new Directors, marking a significant milestone in the firm's over 100 year history.

Helen Barry, recognised for her expertise in residential conveyancing, and Hannah Magee, distinguished for her reputation in family law, have been promoted to Director roles, reflecting their dedication to client service.

Joining them are William Baird, promoted to the position of Litigation Director, and Tom Sidford, appointed as Commercial Property Director, both acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the firm's success.

Director, Chris Barber commented,

“We are thrilled to see the growth and accomplishment of these four outstanding individuals. Their promotions reflect notonly their individual achievements but also the strength and excellence of our team at Robertsons Solicitors.”

Having established a new office in Newport and secured a victory in the Family Law Category at the Wales Legal Awards 2023, the firm looks forward to the valuable contributions that the recently appointed Directors are set to make, significantly enhancing its ongoing success and growth.